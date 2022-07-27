Report: Georgetown ISD to conduct partial summer safety audit

New procedures include weekly exterior door sweeps.

GEORGETOWN, Texas — Georgetown ISD will conduct several routine safety and security procedures ahead of the upcoming school year, according to a report from Community Impact.

New procedures include weekly door sweeps, a summer targeted partial safety audit and an exterior door safety audit.

The report states that the summer partial audit includes a list of 50 items outside the annual full audit list, including the evaluation of all campuses' cameras, drills, parking lots and visitor procedures.

The full audit will be conducted in accordance with state requirements by the end of the school year. The report states that both audits will be conducted by a third party.

The district's director of operations and school safety also informed the district's school board that each school's safety and security committees will meet on Aug. 2.

Georgetown ISD starts school on Aug. 18.

