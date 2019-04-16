AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Independent School District will offer free physicals for middle and high school students who will be participating in athletics, cheerleading or marching band.

The free physicals are made possible through AISD's partnership with the Travis County Medical Society.

The clinics will be available for children without a primary doctor or the ability to get a physical.

Here's a schedule of the clinics:

Middle school

April 16 at the Burger Center located at 3200 Jones Road

April 18 at the Delco Center located at 4601 Pecan Brooks Dr.

High school

April 23 at the Delco Center located at 4601 Brooks Dr.

April 30 at the Burger Center located at 3200 Jones Road

Pre-registration is required. Students or parents should contact their coach or director for more information. To learn more about the free physicals, click here.

