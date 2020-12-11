Fredericksburg Middle School transitions to remote learning after positive COVID-19 cases

The campus will undergo a deep cleaning and sanitization before students return on Nov. 19.

After reaching a 2% threshold of positive coronavirus cases, Fredericksburg Middle School students are transitioning to remote learning for about one week.

According to a letter sent to Fredericksburg Middle School families, the closure is effective Thursday, Nov. 12, through Wednesday, Nov. 18. This will allow for the campus to undergo a deep cleaning and sanitization before students return on Nov. 19.

The school district said their COVID-19 plan states that positive cases may not exceed the 2% threshold.

Students at the middle school who need a laptop can call the principal at 830-997-7657 or email sherylw@fisd.org. A Technology Help Line will be available by calling 830-990-0289 or families can access help through the FISD website.

Students who need breakfast and lunch meals during the remote instructional days can pick up meals at the back of the Fredericksburg MS cafeteria located at the end of Orchard Street. The meal pick up time is 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day. Parents who are picking up their child's meal must show the student's report card, the student's ID card or their attendance record from the parent portal of the school website.