Facing budget shortfall, Pflugerville ISD cuts staff positions

AUSTIN, Texas — Pflugerville ISD is anticipating a $14 million deficit for the 2021-22 school year. That's due to decreased enrollment, the loss of the State fast growth funds and COVID-19 safety expenses. To cut costs, the school district is cutting positions.

Central Administration will see a 14% reduction in staff along with a 5% cut to department budgets. Support Services will shrink staff and its budget by about 5%, and 2% of staff will be eliminated on campuses.

“We know this has been a challenging year for our staff and we are truly sorry for all the changes and struggles each of them have had to endure,” Superintendent Dr. Douglas Killian said. “Unfortunately, we still have one final impact we have to address – our budget.”

Killian said the school district’s priority for decreases was at the Central Office and Support Services level to minimize the impact on campuses.

“We have done our best to look at all positions and resources thoroughly before making any decisions in order to minimize the impact on our classrooms, and our staff is working as quickly as they can to inform those affected and facilitate placement within the district,” he said.

Pflugerville ISD is working to repurpose staff members who remain employed with the district. Additionally, the school district will not be filling any current vacancies for positions deemed not critical.