Elgin to get new elementary school in fall 2024

Harvest Ridge Elementary is tentatively scheduled to open within the Harvest Ridge master planned community next fall.

AUSTIN, Texas — Elgin will get a new elementary school in 2024.

On Wednesday, Elgin ISD broke ground on Harvest Ridge Elementary, which will be the fourth elementary school in the city.

Harvest Ridge Elementary will be the first of two schools built with funding that was granted in a voter-approved 2021 Elgin ISD Bond Referendum. The 12-acre site – donated by Brohn Homes, an Austin-based homebuilder and community development company – marks the first time in the school district’s history that residential developers have donated land for a public school.

"We are honored to donate the land for Harvest Ridge Elementary and to partner with Elgin Independent School District on this exciting project,” said Brohn Homes, co-founder Adam Boenig.

“We look forward to how this new elementary school and the Harvest Ridge development will positively impact the City of Elgin, Elgin Independent School District, and the community as a whole," Boenig added. "In addition, we look forward to seeing students, staff and community members thrive in their new learning environment.”

Harvest Ridge Elementary will be located on Harvest Ridge Boulevard, just northeast of Elgin High School. The new school will be designed to accommodate between 800 to 900 students.

Here's what the school will look like: