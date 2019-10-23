AUSTIN, Texas — Parents in East Austin are still fighting to keep their kids' schools open.

On Tuesday, they gathered at Brooke Elementary School to rally against Austin ISD's plan to close 12 schools in the district.

In September, AISD said that they plan on closing the following schools:

Brooke Elementary

Dawson Elementary

Joslin Elementary

Sims Elementary

Maplewood Elementary

Metz Elementary

Palm Elementary

Pease Elementary

Pecan Springs Elementary

Ridgetop Elementary

Webb Middle School

Sadler Means Young Women’s Leadership Academy

Some parents say the plan unfairly targets schools in East Austin that primarily serve students of color and from lower economic backgrounds.

Others say AISD hasn't involved them in this process at all.

"It kind-of feels like the district is basically telling us, 'We know what's good for you, we don't require your input' ... 'We know what's good for you so we're just gonna go ahead and do it,'" Ruth Tovar, an AISD parent, said.

AISD board members are set to vote on the plan on Nov. 18. But they've long said this plan isn't final, and they could make changes based on community feedback.

This gathering at Brooke Elementary wasn't the first instance of parents protesting the school closure plan. In early September, a Change.org petition was started to "Save Metz Elementary School."

The district has been holding community meetings regarding the School Changes plan since late September.

