Early voting starts on Leander ISD $772M bond election

The proposed projects will impact every classroom and school in the district. It's meant to address the rapid growth of Leander ISD.

LEANDER, Texas — Early voting for the November election is underway. This coming month, Leander ISD voters will decide on a new $772.2 million bond package to meet the rapid growth of the district.

Larkspur Elementary was built only two years ago and is already overcapacity.

"Our overcrowding issue is very front of mind," said Parisa Kennedy, mom of two Larkspur Elementary students.

The school was built to only hold 800 students. Right now, they're at about 915 students, and because there's not enough space to hold them, some kids are in portable classrooms.

Kennedy's daughter is one of those students.

"It's hard that they don't get to be in the hallways as their siblings and maybe some of their friends," she added. "So, it kind of makes you worry a little bit about safety. It's much safer to be inside of a building."

With Leander ISD's proposed bond, more space could be on the way.

"It's building five new schools during the three years," said Corey Ryan, spokesman for Leander ISD. "In addition, it's major renovations to 13 schools and then capital renewal and replacement and new instruments updates to elementary school playgrounds, a refresh of technology. This bond impacts every classroom."

Ryan said in the next 10 years, Leander ISD expects about 12,400 new students.

The three propositions on the November ballot address that growth.

Proposition A: This includes the majority of recommended projects totaling $727.2 million. If approved, this will lead to new construction, renovation and equipment replacement projects.

Proposition B: This totals $33.3 million and will replace existing technology, including student and staff laptops.

Proposition C: This includes $11.7 million in renovation and upgrades to the high school and district performing arts centers.

All three propositions include a property tax increase if voters approve.

"We only control the tax rate portion of a tax bill," said Ryan. "But if values go up, total tax bills will go up for property owners. We have little control over the tax rate in the state and little local control over how funding is allocated based on the state funding formula."

Despite this, Kennedy supports the bond.

"The most important thing for me is the equity issue, making sure that every campus has the same abilities, same shade structures," she added.

She encourages everyone to exercise their right to vote.

The bond will support 46.9% of existing buildings, 43.8% supports growth and 9.3% technology.

Early voting started on Oct. 18 and runs until Oct. 29. Election Day is on Tuesday, Nov. 2.