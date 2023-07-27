'It's actually a feeling of excitement' | A look inside Eanes ISD as they wrap up 2019 bond projects

In 2019, voters in the district approved an $80 million bond project that included projects in safety and security, energy efficiency and facilities.

AUSTIN, Texas — While the kids are away, the schools in Eanes ISD get a facelift.

As soon as students leave for the summer, it's a mad dash to complete projects. For Eanes ISD's Assistant Superintendent of Operations & Planning Jeremy Trimble, summers are nearly three months of constant time and effort put in seven days a week.

"What we're doing right now is [replacing] all the flooring, new carpeting, [adding] new paint," Trimble said.

Among other upgrades the 2019 bond allowed are library upgrades across the entire district.

"We have a new circulation desk that will sit here so as students come in, that's where the librarian will be sitting and then all of the shelving and furniture will be mobile," Trimble said.

Chaparral Stadium has also gotten a makeover with new, tech-savvy turf which is manufactured to look like natural grass on the football field. It will stay about 20 degrees cooler compared to the previous turf.

"We know how dangerous the heat can be for those athletes that are practicing multiple times during the day," Trimble said. "If we can't avoid it, It's nice to have a technology out there that can support a cooler-type environment."

There are lighting and tech upgrades too, as the district has transitioned from smartboard projectors to interactive digital flat panels.

"We have Apple devices for both staff and our students, so they can airplay right onto this display," Trimble said.

Another bond that recently passed in May that is worth about $130 million will address flooring, painting, ceiling work, lighting, energy efficiency and conservation. Trimble estimates it will take five years to work through all those bond projects.

"It's actually a feeling of excitement and waiting for the students and teachers to come back to see some of these new upgrades," Trimble said.

It is creating new beginnings as the first day of school inches closer and closer.

