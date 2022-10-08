Eanes ISD highlights safety measures in place for upcoming school year

The measures include increased perimeter fencing and door inspections.

AUSTIN, Texas — At a meeting Tuesday night, Eanes ISD said the district is nearly full-staffed for the upcoming school year. District leaders also highlighted the safety measures in place.

Those measures include increased perimeter fencing and inspection of all the doors across the district.

"Every door lock and doorjamb has been inspected in the district. So, we've audited every single interior and exterior door throughout the district on all of our campuses to make sure that they are secure," Superintendent Dr. Jeff Arnett said.

The Texas Education Agency requires all teachers and staff in Texas to complete school safety training.

Arnett said that training will be completed by the district's first day of school on Aug. 17.

