Dripping Springs ISD superintendent resigning after fall semester

Washburn has been in the role for less than one year and he had two years left in his contract.

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — The superintendent of the Dripping Springs Independent School District is stepping down.

In a statement, the district wrote the following:

"As a first-time superintendent, transitioning during a pandemic proved to be difficult. The board wishes Mr. Washburn well in his future endeavors."

RELATED:

The superintendent will be taking the time to handle "family health matters."

“After reflecting on and discussing professional and personal contrasts with my family, I have conceded it is in the best interest of students, teachers, staff and community for me to permanently step away from the superintendent's role,” said Washburn. “Understandably, this is a challenging phase for everyone, even without a change in leadership. I want this transition to take place as smoothly as possible. I believe that making this transition promptly is the right thing for the school district and my family.”

Mr. Brett Springston was unanimously approved by the school board as the interim superintendent until a permanent superintendent is hired.

Washburn has been in the role for less than one year and he had two years left in his contract.

Back in November 2019, the board voted to hire him. Before his role as superintendent, Washburn was the associate superintendent for curriculum, instruction and assessment at Eanes Independent School District.