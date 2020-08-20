Over 1 million devices, Wi-Fi hot spots obtained to bridge digital divide in Texas schools

The announcement is part of the Operation Connectivity initiative that will help millions of Texas students across the state.

AUSTIN, Texas — There is great news for Texas students as schools across the state reopen. More than 1 million personal devices and internet Wi-Fi hot spots have been obtained for students who lack connectivity.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday the Texas Education Agency (TEA), in partnership with Local Education Agencies acquired the devices and hot spots as part of the Operation Connectivity initiative.

"Securing personal devices and Wi-Fi hot spots will help meet the connectivity needs of students across the state," said Abbott. "As school districts delay in-person instruction for the 2020-2021 school year, it is critical that the State of Texas close the digital divide and ensure access to virtual education for students who are learning at home."

The devices and hot spots are financed by a previously announced $200 million allocation of Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding that was allocated to the TEA and matched by school districts across Texas. Thanks to this procurement, districts across the state will save anywhere from 20% to 40% off the standard retail price for devices.

Operation Connectivity is a statewide initiative to deliver internet connectivity and device solutions for school districts, families and students in Texas. Operation Connectivity was originally started in Dallas to address the lack of high-speed internet and/or home laptops for many DISD students, who experienced an interruption to their learning as education in the classroom transitioned to at-home digital instruction due to COVID-19. This initiative now aims to provide internet connectivity to hundreds of thousands of students statewide.

"We are significantly narrowing the digital divide in the Lone Star State, faster than anyone thought possible. This work will help millions of Texas children," said Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath.

Since March 2020, Local Education Agencies and the TEA have contributed nearly $900 million to help close the connectivity gap among public school students.