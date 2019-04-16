DEL VALLE, Texas — Del Valle school leaders have voted to raise the minimum salary for bus drivers to $16 an hour.

According to the Texas State Teachers Association (TSTA), the school board also voted to raise salaries for other support employees to $15 an hour and passed pay raises for all teachers and employees in the 2019-2020 school year.

"These raises will help Del Valle ISD attract and retain some of the best and most dedicated teachers and support staff in Central Texas, and our students will benefit,” said Katrina Van Houten, who is the president of the Del Valle Education Association and a math teacher.

These raises will be calculated on 3 percent of the district's mid-point salary and will average about $1,600 a year, TSTA said. The board also passed a $4,500 stipend for bilingual teachers.

The meeting was held on Tuesday evening at the Edward A. Neal Administrative Center.

