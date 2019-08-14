DEL VALLE, Texas — Like in many other school districts across Central Texas, Del Valle teachers and other staff members will soon be getting a raise.

The Del Valle ISD Board of Trustees on Tuesday approved salary increases for teachers, librarians, counselors and registered nurses.

Those with one to five years of experience will be receiving a 7% salary increase from last year and those with six or more years will receive a 9% increase. Additionally, the Board approved a starting teacher salary of $49,000 – a $3,000 increase from last year's starting salary.

RELATED: Governor Abbott signs school finance reform bill

“We are thrilled that the Board of Trustees issued a significant salary increase to our teachers, librarians, counselors and registered nurses,” said Interim Superintendent Dr. Annette Tielle Villerot. “By providing the largest salary increase in the region, we remain competitive with area school districts to recruit and retain the best individuals to support our students and community. We value the efforts of the Del Valle ISD team to cultivate a culture of high expectations.”

Del Valle follows other school districts in the area who have recently announced raises, such Austin, Georgetown, Round Rock, Manor, Lockhart and Leander.

RELATED:

Lockhart ISD approves pay raises for staff

Leander ISD teachers, staff can expect a pay raise

Georgetown ISD approves raises for teachers, staff

Round Rock ISD approves bigger pay raise for teachers, staff

Pay raise coming for AISD teachers and dress code policy changes for students

Manor ISD approves pay raise for teachers, all district employees