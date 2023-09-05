Del Valle ISD offers enrollment opportunities throughout summer

The school district is taking its 2023-2024 school registration on the road throughout the summer to help those who need "easy-to-access sites."

Example video title will go here for this video

DEL VALLE, Texas — Parents looking to enroll their students in Del Valle ISD will have several opportunities.

The school district is taking its 2023-2024 school registration on the road throughout the summer to help those who need "easy-to-access sites."

Families that are interested will just need to visit any of the locations that are listed below. At each location, there will be district staff on hand to help families with registration.

Registration events and locations:

Thursday, June 22: Elroy Library from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday, June 24: La Mexicana Supermercado, 14236 FM 969, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, June 27: Montopolis Rec Center from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, June 29: Garfield Library from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday, July 15: JD's Supermarket, 9111 FM 812, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, July 15: Montopolis Rec Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tuesday, July 18: Elroy Library from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday, July 21: Easton Park Farmers Market from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, July 22: Exxon Convenience Store, 7200 Elroy Road, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If instead you want to complete the online process you can by visiting the Del Valle ISD website. Those who decide to complete an online form will not need to visit a campus or enrollment site. You can learn about all the requirements for registration along with other opportunities the school district offers by visiting the website.

The first day of school is Aug. 9