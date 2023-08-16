Del Valle ISD joins lawsuit over Texas Education Agency's changes to accountability ratings

The lawsuit is related to the TEA's proposed changes to the Texas State Accountability System.

DEL VALLE, Texas — Del Valle ISD's Board of Trustees voted Tuesday night to join a group of school districts from across the state in a lawsuit against the Texas Education Agency (TEA). The lawsuit related to the TEA's proposed changes to the Texas State Accountability System.

"As a district, we have tirelessly worked to improve student outcomes, and we are so proud of the amazing progress we are making as provided in the chart on the right showing the student growth over the past four years. This pride is a reflection of the hard work from our teachers, staff, students, and families in making Del Valle’s growth a reality," Superintendent Annette Tielle said in a letter to families and staff. "We are disappointed that the Texas Education Agency is using this change in the accountability system to paint a picture that public schools, including Del Valle ISD, are failing. While we are focusing on your children's success, we are being pulled into a political agenda."

Tielle said the TEA's proposed changes include a 28-point increase to the College and Career Readiness (CCMR) standard. The "goal post" for that standard would be moved from 60% to 88%.

Tielle said that increase retroactively applies to the graduated Class of 2022. She also said that the district rating has moved to a weighted system that is "highly dependent" on the high school's CCMR score. The test has also been "fully redesigned, adding new question types, cross-curricular passages, and evidence-based writing" and the State has moved to 100% online testing for all students.

According to Tielle's letter, a bipartisan group of 55 legislators shares the coalition of districts' concerns and has asked the TEA's commissioner to delay implementing the new standards.

Tielle intends to meet with staff and parents over the next month and to share videos with a state accountability expert outlining the TEA's changes. She also said she will continue her advocacy at the Texas State Capitol by testifying on behalf of Del Valle ISD students.

"I will be the first to say that there is still much more work to be done, but we are excited about the progress we have made as a district and are looking forward to the work ahead during this coming school year," Tielle said.

She ended her letter by asking families and staff to contact their state representatives to voice their thoughts on the changes.