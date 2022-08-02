x
Voters approve $300 million Del Valle ISD bond for 2nd high school, more land

The proposition comes after the district’s growth advisory committee reported to the board that Del Valle ISD is gaining approximately 500 new students per year.

DEL VALLE, Texas — On Saturday, Del Valle ISD voters approved a $300 bond to help expand resources within the district, including money for a second high school and land for future facilities.

Around 65% of voters chose to approve the bond.

The proposition comes after the district’s growth advisory committee reported to the board that Del Valle ISD is gaining approximately 500 new students per year. As of 2022, Del Valle High School has about 3,500 students, but the committee projected the district will have more than 4,000 high school students in five years.

After the committee's report, the district determined approximate costs for the recommended proposal with added contingency for inflation to come up with the $300 million figure. According to district officials, the 2022 bond proposition is not projected to raise the school district’s property tax rate.

Any additional information on the bond and community information meeting dates will be posted at www.dvisd.net/bond2022.

