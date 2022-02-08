Del Valle ISD calls $300 million bond election for 2nd high school, land

As of 2022, Del Valle High School has about 3,500 students, but a committee projected the district will have more than 4,000 high school students in five years.

DEL VALLE, Texas — On Feb. 2, the Del Valle ISD Board of Trustees voted to call for a $300 million bond proposition to be submitted to its voters at the May 7 general election.

According to the district, the bond proposition includes purchasing land for future school facilities and constructing a second high school.

The proposition comes after the district’s growth advisory committee reported to the board that Del Valle ISD is gaining approximately 500 new students per year. As of 2022, Del Valle High School has about 3,500 students, but the committee projected the district will have more than 4,000 high school students in five years.

After the committee's report, the district determined approximate costs for the recommended proposal with added contingency for inflation to come up with the $300 million figure. According to district officials, the 2022 bond proposition is not projected to raise the school district’s property tax rate.

Any registered voter living within the Del Valle ISD boundaries is eligible to vote on the proposition. The last day to register to vote for the Saturday, May 7, election is April 7. Early voting will open from April 25 through May 3.

Any additional information on the bond and community information meeting dates will be posted at www.dvisd.net/bond2022.

