Central Texas nonprofit helping students stay in school, achieve in life

Communities in Schools works with 99 different schools in seven Central Texas school districts.

AUSTIN, Texas — Students face a lot of challenges in life outside the classroom that may interfere with their learning, now more than ever during the pandemic and going into the holidays. One Central Texas nonprofit is trying to help them through those obstacles.

Communities in Schools works with 99 different schools in seven Central Texas school districts. It works to support students and empower them to stay in school and achieve in life.

“We may work on a whole number of things with students, but ultimately we want to make sure that their attendance is strong, their behavior is what it needs to be, and that their academics are successful,” said CEO of Communities in Schools of Central Texas Suki Steinhauser.

The organization will host its one and only fundraiser of the year on Monday night. Food for Thought will feature some of Austin's hottest restaurants, from Aba, to La Condesa, Uchi and more. Tickets are still available on the event’s website. It's from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at ACL Live at the Moody Theater.