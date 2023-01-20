Committee moves forward with recommendations to close three schools at Pflugerville ISD

The school closure plan is still not set in stone.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — While many school districts are racing to keep up with growing student populations, leaders in Pflugerville ISD are looking at closing some campuses.

On Thursday night, a committee made recommendations to the school board saying they should move forward with closing and re-purposing three elementary schools: Dessau, River Oaks and Parmer Lane.

The school board was previously considering several other plans that would have closed other schools.

It's all happening because the district is facing a budget shortfall of at least $12 million. The district's superintendent blames the state government for the budget problems.

“This is the Legislature's fault, and you're here to talk to us about saving your school. We need to save the school district, and we need you guys to start advocating for us because they don't care what I say as superintendent. They barely care what trustees say. We need you to talk to our legislators and advocate for more funding for our schools,” Superintendent Dr. Douglas Killian, said at Thursday's meeting.

The school closure plan isn't set in stone. The board didn't approve the plan and says it could still change.

The district's Attendance Boundary Committee will give the board another update next month.

