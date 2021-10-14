List: Central Texas schools delayed Thursday due to heavy tropical rains

A tropical system brought heavy rain to the Central Texas area overnight Thursday.

TEXAS, USA — Heavy rain moved through Central Texas Wednesday night into Thursday morning, prompting flash flood warnings and even a couple of tornado alerts in the area.

Now, some schools in Central Texas are starting to announce delays due to flooded roadways. Below is a list that will be updated through the day with updates from schools.

If you do need to drive in Central Texas Thursday morning, practice caution. Remember that just six inches of water on the road can cause your car to stall or cause you to lose control. Before driving, check road conditions on ATXFloods.com.

Schools in Central Texas that are delayed due to rain Thursday

Comal ISD: Two-hour delayed start. School start times will be 9:35 a.m. for elementary schools, 10:15 for middle schools and 10:55 a.m. for high schools.

Two-hour delayed start. All campuses will begin two hours from their normal start times. All buses will arrive two hours from their normal arrival times and all morning activities are canceled. Wimberley ISD: Schools are starting at 10 a.m., and buses will start picking up at 8 a.m. The district said six low water crossings are not passable and some bus drivers can't get to the transporation center.