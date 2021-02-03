Central Texas school districts continue repairs after winter storms, estimate millions lost due to damages

Some schools had to delay reopening for in-person instruction due to storm damage.

AUSTIN, Texas — After an already tough year adjusting to pandemic changes, some Central Texas school buildings are now suffering winter storm damage. On Monday, Leander ISD officials said the district kept both Giddens and Block House elementary schools closed because of extensive damage.

"This is the been the most challenging time in public education," said Corey Ryan, LISD's chief of communication.

Ryan said the damages also hit the district's wallet hard. In total, Ryan said the damages to LISD's schools cost more than $1 million.

"We continue to work through FEMA and our insurance process to recoup damages and as much expenses as we can," Ryan said.

Ryan said out of LISD's 44 schools, between 15 to 17 experienced some damage and five had extensive damage.

"We know that learning can only happen if people feel safe and we know that good work can only happen when people feel safe and secure. So, kudos to our staff to keep going above and beyond what they signed up for," Ryan said.

Austin ISD and Round Rock ISD officials said all of their schools are now safe for in-person learning again after both districts also dealt with damage.

AISD officials said they estimate $15 million in repairs.

"We have groups down, boots on the ground doing our best," said AISD Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Elizalde in Thursday's board meeting.

AISD responded to KVUE in a statement with an update on winter storm damages:

"As of Monday, March 1, all Austin ISD campuses opened to staff and students who choose on-campus instruction. Many of our campuses did experience damage to our plumbing, roofing and/or HVAC systems due to the severe winter weather event.

AISD operations staff worked closely with each campus to develop tailored operational plans utilizing the spaces within each campus that were not affected or those that have already been repaired. Additionally, temporary coolers and heaters were installed, where needed, to ensure a comfortable temperature for our students and staff. Repairs will continue over the next several weeks, as well as updated assessments to confirm the total impact and cost of the winter storm event."