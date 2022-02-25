LIST: Central Texas school districts delay Friday start times due to winter weather conditions

Freezing drizzle and light freezing rain are possible Friday morning.

AUSTIN, Texas — The winter weather continues Friday morning, with freezing drizzle and light freezing rain possible, especially in areas east of Interstate 35. This won't be a big weather event, but there could still be some icy elevated surfaces.

Because of those potentially icy road conditions, some Central Texas school districts may delay the start of classes. KVUE will update this list as we learn more about local districts' plans.

Lockhart ISD

The district will operate on a two-hour delay Friday morning. Classes will begin two hours later than the usual start time and buses will come two hours later than the usual pick-up time.

