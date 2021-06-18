LIST: Which Central Texas school districts are offering virtual learning this upcoming school year

Austin ISD announced Friday that it will not offer a virtual learning option for the 2021-22 school year, but other districts will or remain undecided.

AUSTIN, Texas — Summer vacation is underway, but the start of the upcoming school year isn't too far off. With more people vaccinated and COVID-19 cases declining, many school districts are weighing their options when it comes to in-person or virtual learning.

On Friday, June 18, Austin ISD officially announced that all students will return to on-campus learning for the 2021-22 school year with no virtual learning option.

Some other Central Texas districts are also returning to all in-person learning, but others will continue to offer a virtual option or have yet to make a final decision. Here's a breakdown of where some local districts stand on the topic:

Eanes ISD is currently considering how to use emergency relief funds received under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. A survey is open to Eanes ISD parents, community members, employees and students through June 25.

Hays CISD offers an online learning program for 8th through 12th graders upon counselor approval, based on academic needs and student readiness to work independently. Learn more.

Lake Travis ISD will not offer a virtual learning option for the 2021-22 school year and will return to in-person instruction and activities for all students.

The district said it released a parent questionnaire in March to gauge interest in a potential remote learning option for the upcoming school year and of the approximately 2,800 responses received, roughly 70% were not interested in a virtual learning option.

Leander ISD said it did not receive enough student interest to create a Virtual Learning Academy program in the 2021-22 school year. The district said that students and families who indicated interest are being contacted by district personnel to "determine ways to support student learning."

Round Rock ISD will continue to offer virtual learning, at least to start the school year. The district states on its virtual learning page that it will continue to rely on guidance from local health authorities and the Texas Education Agency.

"We cannot predict the course of the pandemic, but if conditions allow we will be thrilled to return to a traditional school day. We will continue this year to utilize the learning management system Schoology as a tool so that if schools need to be closed we can switch seamlessly to virtual," the district said.