The cold weather and winter conditions caused some Central Texas school districts to either delay or cancel classes on Feb 11.

Burnet CISD

Burnet CISD will have a two-hour delay.

Llano ISD

Due to predicted inclement weather, Llano ISD will have a delayed start on Thursday, February 11, 2021. Buses will run 2 hours later than normal. No breakfast will be served.