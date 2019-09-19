AUSTIN, Texas — With some students in Central Texas not being able to eat until the school day, local food bank organizations are providing thousands of meals for students who are in need.

According to a principal in the Dallas area, Ruth Roman-Meza, when students are thinking about what they're going to eat, or they're hungry, they won't be able to participate in school properly.

A Dalla-area organization called "Hunger Busters" provided 350,000 meals to 11 Dallas Independent School District schools and six after-school programs.

Austin Independent School District Food Services provides meals to 129 campuses, but what about after-school hours?

During the summertime, AISD serves anyone 18 years old and younger healthy meals at more than 50 campuses at no cost through the Summer Food Service Program.

When school is in session, the Central Texas Food Bank partners with another non-profit called "Kids Cafe."

According to the Central Texas Food Bank's website, Kids Cafe serves as a direct partnership between the food bank and existing after-school programs to provide nutritious meals to low-income children who may not otherwise have access to healthy and balanced nutrition outside of school.

Kids Cafe is also an official program that is a part of Feeding America.

In 2018, the program was able to serve more than 134,500 nutritious after-school meals to children at 51 Kids Cafe sites across Travis, Williamson, Hays and Bastrop counties.

