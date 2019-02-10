CEDAR PARK, Texas — Cedar Park police are reminding drivers to pay attention when they're behind the wheel, especially when they're in a school zone.

According to Cedar Park police, two students have been hit this week in or near a school zone. One of the students was walking to school while the other was riding a bike, police said.

Both students are expected to be OK.

In a video posted on Twitter Tuesday, Officer Rodney Wilk with the Cedar Park Police Department's traffic division reminded drivers to always use extra caution when driving around schools.

"When you are in or around a school zone, no matter what time of day it is, please use extra caution," he said. "Put your phone down, please keep your eyes on the road and please look out for kids."

You may see even more students walking to school on Wednesday because it's International Walk to School Day.

After a recent KVUE Defenders investigation found an Austin elementary school had breaks in its school zones, the City of Austin said it is considering extending the school zone.

