AUSTIN, Texas — All schools within Caldwell Independent School District closed over the Veterans Day weekend and the Monday following due to the number of flu cases among students and staff.

In a letter to parents and staff, Caldwell ISD said more than 15% of the student body across the district is currently absent. At Caldwell Elementary School, more than 20% of the campus is out sick, the district said. The number of flu cases in the district continues to increase, school leaders said.

During the closure, the school district will clean and disinfect all classrooms and buses. All rooms and buses with be cleaned using a "strong disinfectant fogger" or another process.

The superintendent said students will not be required to make up Monday on the school calendar.

This isn't the first time a school in Central Texas has closed due to a flu outbreak. Earlier this year, McDade Independent School District and Lago Vista Independent School District canceled classes due to the flu.

