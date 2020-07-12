Burnet CISD community mourns loss of middle school principal after testing positive for COVID-19

Principal Jeremy LeJeune had long battled a rare blood vessel disorder that was likely exacerbated by COVID-19, according to the superintendent.

BURNET, Texas — The Burnet Consolidated ISD community is mourning the loss of a middle school principal who died over the weekend after battling a rare blood vessel disorder that was likely exacerbated by COVID-19, according to its superintendent.

In a letter to parents and staff, Superintendent of Schools Keith McBurnett confirmed Burnet Middle School principal Jeremy LeJenue died Sunday.

"Although he was feeling well at the beginning of the weekend, he recognized that he needed to go to the hospital. As part of the routine admission process, he tested positive for COVID-19. Although he was asymptomatic, it is likely that the virus exacerbated his condition. He passed away in the hospital on Sunday evening," McBurnett wrote.

Dear Burnet CISD Staff and Community,

We are deeply saddened at the loss of Burnet Middle School Principal Jeremy LeJeune. Mr. LeJeune had long battled a rare blood vessel disorder that required hospital visits and admissions. Although he was feeling well at the beginning of the weekend, he recognized that he needed to go to the hospital. As part of the routine admission process, he tested positive for COVID-19. Although he was asymptomatic, it is likely that the virus exacerbated his condition. He passed away in the hospital on Sunday evening. He was present at Burnet Middle School on Friday, and contact tracing is taking place this morning, but at this time, we do not believe that any students, staff, or visitors will be considered close contacts because safety protocols were followed carefully. If someone is deemed as close contact, they will be notified immediately.

Our hearts go out to Mr. LeJeune’s family, to the Burnet Middle School staff and students, and the larger educational community in which Mr. LeJeune was an active participant. He was President-Elect of the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals Executive Board, and in 2018-2019 he was named TASSP Region 13 Middle School Principal of the Year.

Mr. LeJeune loved his family very much. He was a devout Christian, an avid UT football fan, and he loved being principal of Burnet Middle School and serving the staff and students there.

Additional counselors will present on campus throughout today, and we will continue to support the school community through this difficult loss. Thank you for your continued thoughts and prayers.

Sincerely,

Keith McBurnett, Superintendent of Schools

Since the beginning of the school year, 13 students and 25 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 in Burnet CISD, according to Texas Department of State Health Services records released on Nov. 29.