Brentwood Elementary School hosting grand reopening Tuesday night

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Independent School District (AISD) is officially reopening the remodeled Brentwood Elementary School on Tuesday night.

In 2017, the elementary school was awarded part of an AISD bond to not only increase the campus capacity to 696 students but to fully modernize the building. This modernization included:

A partial rebuild of two existing wings that were built in the 1950s and '60s

Brand new buildings: Administrative offices Dining common halls Fitness space Fine arts studios Media resource center



The completed modernization of the building opened for students at the beginning of the Fall 2022 semester.

The grand opening ceremony will take place from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Brentwood Elementary School cafeteria and lawn, located at 6703 Yates Ave.

