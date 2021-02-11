Austin ISD shutting water off at Bowie High School due to another leak

This is the third leak detected at Bowie High School in two weeks.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video is related to last week's leaks at Bowie High School.

The water woes continue for James Bowie High School. Austin ISD said on Monday, Nov. 8, that it is shutting off the water at the school due to a leak – the third leak detected at Bowie in two weeks.

AISD said Monday's leak will take several hours to fix with repairs lasting into the evening. The district said there are 40 working bathrooms in the athletics area.

We’re going to need to shut off the water at @AISDBowie because of a leak today. — Austin ISD (@AustinISD) November 8, 2021

AISD is delivering three pallets of gallon jugs, adding up to more than 400 gallons of water, and portable restrooms were en route to the campus as of 10:15 a.m. Monday.

Electric and gas at Bowie still work, so the kitchen will serve lunch as normal. The kitchen staff will have temporary hand sinks.

If a student needs to stay home, AISD said their absence will be excused.

"We get that this is frustrating for our students and staff. We’re working very hard to fix this leak and are focused on preventing further issues. Unfortunately, the winter storm taxed our pipes more than we thought, and we’re seeing the results of that now," AISD said on Twitter.

Last week, Bowie experienced two leaks in two days' time.

The school district said on Monday, Nov. 1, at around 10:30 a.m. that the school was losing 26,000 gallons of water per hour when crews found the location of the first leak. AISD tweeted that the leak was fixed around 8:45 p.m. Monday.

Then, Tuesday morning, the district reported another leak on the campus. The water was back on Wednesday morning.

The district has cited February's winter storm as the main cause for the leaks. Matias Segura, chief of operations for AISD, told KVUE last week that the building's piping is original to its construction in 1986 and the aging infrastructure made the piping's joints more vulnerable, also leading to their failure.