Large water leak at Bowie High School will take several hours to fix, but classes go on

Water and portable restrooms are being sent to the school's campus Monday.

AUSTIN, Texas — A large water leak at James Bowie High School in South Austin Monday morning will take several hours to fix, Austin ISD said on social media.

The school district said on Nov. 1 the school was losing 26,000 gallons of water per hour when the issue was found Monday morning. The repairs needed will likely last into the afternoon hours of school.

Austin ISD is doing several things to make sure the school operates as normal without water.

The district is sending two pallets of bottled water and a pallet of gallon jugs of water, which equates to 2,304 water bottles and 288 gallon jugs.

Portable restrooms and hand sanitizer are being sent to the school. Temporary hand sinks are being set up for kitchen staff, who can still serve lunch as electricity and gas still work.