Two Bastrop ISD schools are closed Thursday after a pipeline break.

The two campuses that will close their doors on Dec. 5 include Cedar Creek High School and Bluebonnet Elementary School, according to the district. The parents of those students were notified of the closures through call and text.

Bastrop ISD said on Facebook that students already on buses will be received at those campuses while arrangements can be made to get the students back home.

The remainder of the bus routes for CCHS are canceled, the district said.

Parents are encouraged to pick up their children who are at Bluebonnet Elementary School if they can.

In addition to the two school closures, Bastrop ISD said four other schools are under a boil water notice. Those schools include Cedar Creek Elementary School, Cedar Creek Intermediate School, Cedar Creek Middle School and Red Rock Elementary School.

The district added that those four schools have plenty of bottled water available for students and staff.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

