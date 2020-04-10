4 new murals painted at Barbara Jordan Elementary School

The murals were painted by art teacher Jessica Foster.

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin elementary school now has four new murals aimed at encouraging students to explore their artistic skills.

Foster received $6,000 to create a public art space for her students and the community. She said the space of creativity is important for students, especially during this time.

"It is vital. I don't think there is even a way to quantify how important art is for students," Foster said. "I think that it's an outlet and especially right now with everything that's going on in the world."

The new murals aim to break down barriers between students and art, encouraging them to explore their artistic talents.