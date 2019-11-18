AUSTIN, Texas — Dozens of students are participating in a walkout at Pease Elementary School Monday morning.

The students are walking out of class and marching to Austin City Hall where a state representative is holding a press conference to stop the Austin ISD school closures.

Four schools are expected to close in the AISD, including Pease Elementary. The district originally planned on closing 12 schools, but it received push back from the community.

The other schools listed in the updated closure plan include Sims Elementary, Metz Elementary and Brooke Elementary.

Education Austin, AISD teachers and employees have all come out against the closure plan.

“When I first read the version two of the changes scenarios, my first impression was that it was extremely rushed and there’s still a lot of uncertainty and the district is still trying to ram it through for a vote on Nov. 18," said Stephanie Leach, a Ridgetop Elementary parent.

The AISD board is scheduled to vote on the updated school closure plan during a meeting Monday night. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m., an hour earlier than normal because so many people signed up to comment.

Discussions on the closures will not begin until the end of the meeting.

