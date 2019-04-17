AUSTIN, Texas — On Wednesday, IDEA Public Schools celebrated a milestone: Every graduating senior at IDEA Montopolis announced their college picks, as each and every one of them was accepted to a four-year college.

The students, their families, friends and school leaders gathered at the Palmer Events Center on College Signing Day. During the event, each high school senior announced for the first time which colleges they plan to attend this fall.

"College Signing Day is the culmination of years of hard work and marks a momentous occasion in each IDEA scholar’s academic journey," said a spokesperson for IDEA. "Our first IDEA Austin graduating class is on track to achieve 100% college matriculation. One hundred percent of IDEA Montopolis’ seniors have been accepted to college."

This year's graduating class has a total of 83 students, 411 college acceptances, and 95% will be the first in their family to attend college this upcoming fall.

IDEA Montopolis is supported by the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, which strives to improve students' academic success in school and in life. The foundation will be granting four of these graduating seniors with the Dell Scholars college scholarship.

IDEA Public schools is a family of 79 tuition-free public schools that serve more than 45,000 students across the states of Texas and Louisiana. It has been committed over the last 19 years to seeing each child through college and helping them realize their own potential.

