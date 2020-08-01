AUSTIN, Texas — Students at the T.A. Brown Elementary School will start the spring semester in a new facility.

Back in November of 2016, the school closed after it was deemed unsafe for kids. The district told KVUE it discovered problems with the school's floors. The school was demolished nearly one year later.

The school was in such bad condition that the floor was in danger of caving in or collapsing in some areas.

“The engineer reported that the precast channels have deteriorated and likely no longer have sufficient structural capacity to support code prescribed loads,” Superintendent Dr. Paul Cruz said at the time. “Given the large number of damaged channels, there is a concern that a portion of the floor framing could fail and possibly collapse.”

The new facility is designed as a green school that is rooted in science, technology, engineering, arts, mathematics and outdoor learning, the school said.

The campus, which cost nearly $31 million, was paid for through a bond project.

