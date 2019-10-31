AUSTIN, Texas — Students with Austin Independent School District are performing better than many other Texas students, according to a "national report card" from the National Assessment Governing Board.

Students were required to take the National Assessment of Educational Progress in 2019. It's a random test that's given every two years and is overseen by the U.S. Department of Education.

Fourth- and eighth-graders in Austin are at the national average in reading. In math, AISD eighth-graders sit significantly higher than the national average. Meanwhile, fourth-graders perform better in math than any other Texas student and rank third among all cities in the United States.

Fourth-graders across Texas are outperforming the national average in math, while Texas eighth-graders are falling behind in that area.

Fourth-grade students in the state have consistently outperformed the national average in math for more than a decade. They were among the top 10 states.

Across the state, eighth-grade math scores dropped below the national average for the first time since 2003.

Eighth-grade reading scores showed the largest decline, which, according to the TEA, mirrors a large decline across the nation. Statewide reading performance in Texas fourth-graders remains well below the national average.

African American fourth-graders in Texas ranked first in the country in their math scores.

All NAEP scores can be found online.

