Nurses at Austin-area school get first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

AUSTIN, Texas — School nurses are starting to get vaccinated as health care professionals make the front of the vaccine line in Texas.

Round Rock ISD posted photos Dec. 27 of nurses from area schools who had received the vaccine. Campus nurses from Cactus Ranch Elementary, Berkman Elementary, Forest Creek Elementary and Chisholm Trail Middle School received their first dose of the vaccine from the Williamson County and Cities Health District, Round Rock ISD said.

Currently, Texas is in Phase 1A of vaccine distribution, which includes frontline health care workers and long-term care facility residents. There are about 1.9 million Texans in those groups.

Starting Monday, Dec. 28, long-term care facilities across Texas will start receiving vaccines for both residents and staff. Pharmacies such as CVS and Walgreens partnered with the federal government earlier this year to deliver and administer many of the vaccines to long-term care facilities that opted into the program.

The next phase of vaccine distribution prioritizes people 65 years old and older or with certain medical conditions, Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) said.