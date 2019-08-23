AUSTIN, Texas — Some drivers for rideshare services may be breaking company rules when it comes to picking up kids after school. Even though Uber and Lyft don't allow passengers to pick up anyone under the age of 18, two local drivers who wish to remain anonymous said they get those calls all the time.

"Mostly high school kids, some middle school kids, which I think is really crazy," said the first driver. "On the company, minors are not allowed. It goes against the terms of service. Specifically for the purpose that the corporate insurance that is provided by Lyft and Uber doesn't cover unaccompanied minors in case of an accident."

"One particular customer actually asked me, 'Well how is my child supposed to get to school?' I said, 'I really don't know, but it can't be and won't be by me,'" said the second driver.

KVUE contacted Lyft and they provided the following statement:

"As stated in Lyft's terms of service, unaccompanied minors are not permitted on the platform. Children are welcome to join adult passengers in a ride, but aren't permitted to ride alone in a Lyft vehicle."

You can read Lyft's full policy on their website.

We also contacted Uber. This is their statement:

"Our terms which riders and drivers agree to state that anyone under 18 must be accompanied by an adult to ride with Uber."

You can find Uber's community guidelines here.

The drivers said others have bent the rules and brought kids home from school. One driver said this is because Lyft recently lowered wages for drivers. He said some drivers can't afford not to pick up the kids.

"By refusing a ride, it takes out time from the driver. We then have to contact customer support and report the account. I mean, it takes time out of our driving," said the first driver. "But then, there’s always going to be a driver, unfortunately, who’s going to take the ride regardless and doesn’t report it.”

Both drivers said this is something they'd never do because they're responsible for the passengers.

“That’s great. If that driver wants to risk their entire life livelihood, that’s on them, but I’m not going to do that,” said the first driver.

“In a situation like that, I would call the customer service and report that person. I’m not trying to be a snitch, I just need to have the customer know or have the customer service know about the situation so they can guide and instruct,” said the second driver.

They just want it to stop because they don't want anyone to get in trouble.

“They think this is a great option for getting their child to school and I can appreciate that. A single parent has to be at work at a certain time and the child has to be at school at a different time. That’s great, but it's not an option,” said the second driver.

