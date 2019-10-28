AUSTIN, Texas — Students with Austin Independent School District could soon learn about sexual orientation and gender identity at school. These topics are part of Austin ISD’s new and controversial sexual education curriculum.

The current sex ed material for elementary and middle school students was put together nearly a decade ago. Now a new curriculum is being proposed. District leaders are expected to vote on the proposed changes at a school board meeting on Monday night.

In addition to sexual orientation, the curriculum includes lessons on pregnancy prevention, sexually transmitted diseases and consent. The curriculum would be taught during the month of May to children in kindergarten to eighth grade.



Austin ISD provided draft lessons for parents to take a look at before giving their feedback.

RELATED:

Austin ISD parents respond to new sex-ed curriculum through survey

Groups protest potential changes to Austin ISD's sex ed curriculum

Some parents and religious advocacy groups said these types of topics aren’t appropriate for younger children and shouldn't be taught in school.

“The bigger picture is to normalize these behaviors and to teach them to children so that they can feel okay with engaging in these behaviors but they are not,” said Caryl Ayala, director of Concerned Parents of Texas. “No child should be engaged in any kind of sexual activity.”

WATCH: Austin ISD asking for feedback on sex ed curriculum

One parent who has a child in sixth grade at Lamar Middle School said she's happy to see the changes.

“I want solid knowledge and I know families do talk about this a lot but I know that that's not true for every single family, so the option needs to be out there and it needs to be comprehensive well-thought-out sex ed curriculum," she said.

District leaders will take a vote on the new curriculum at Monday's school board meeting at 7 p.m.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Friends recognize Austin homeless man as former classmate and old friend, give him place to live

New homeless camping bans on sidewalks, near the ARCH go into effect Monday

Cheers, chants of 'lock him up' greet President Trump at World Series

Austin man charged with exploitation of his grandmother

Woman killed after explosion during gender reveal announcement in Iowa

Jury awards $19 million to police sergeant who says he was told to tone down his 'gayness'