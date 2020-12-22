Austin ISD considering going remote or canceling classes after winter break

Currently, students are scheduled to return from winter break the week of Jan. 4.

AUSTIN, Texas — In a letter to parents and staff, the superintendent of Austin ISD said classes after winter break may be remote or canceled altogether.

Dr. Stephanie Elizalde, the superintendent, said in the letter that they are monitoring the state of coronavirus in Austin as they weigh their options. She also clarified that no staffers or teachers will lose pay in either circumstance.

"Please continue to follow safety guidelines throughout the entire break, including wearing masks, frequently washing or sanitizing hands, and maintaining social distancing," she said in the letter.

Austin is currently in Stage 4 of the coronavirus guidelines, but health officials warn that if current trends continue, the city may move into Stage 5. Under Stage 5, the city's top doctor may recommend pausing extracurricular activities at schools and imposing a city curfew.

In November, after Thanksgiving break, all classes were remote for one week and the district offered free COVID-19 tests.