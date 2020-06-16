Class of 2020: Austin ISD hosts virtual commencement ceremonies

AISD will continue to celebrate this year's seniors with in-person graduation walks from Tuesday, June 23 through Thursday, June 25.

AUSTIN, Texas — Like most celebrations during the COVID-19 pandemic, high school graduations in Austin have been very different.

Some Austin ISD schools hosted commencement ceremonies virtually on Monday – but for the families, friends and graduating seniors, the ceremonies were just as special.

KVUE Photojournalist Kenneth Null gave us a look at some bittersweet moments for the Class of 2020:

AISD will continue to celebrate this year's seniors with in-person graduation walks from Tuesday, June 23 through Thursday, June 25.