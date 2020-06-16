Class of 2020: Austin ISD hosts virtual commencement ceremonies

AUSTIN, Texas — Like most celebrations during the COVID-19 pandemic, high school graduations in Austin have been very different.
Some Austin ISD schools hosted commencement ceremonies virtually on Monday – but for the families, friends and graduating seniors, the ceremonies were just as special.
KVUE Photojournalist Kenneth Null gave us a look at some bittersweet moments for the Class of 2020:
Anderson High School, the Ann Richards School for Young Women Leaders, Austin High School, Bowie High School, Crockett Early College High School and Eastside Memorial Early College High School all had virtual ceremonies on Monday.
AISD will continue to celebrate this year's seniors with in-person graduation walks from Tuesday, June 23 through Thursday, June 25.
