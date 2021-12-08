Austin ISD to provide update on plans for 4 closed elementary school campuses

In November 2019, Austin ISD's board voted to close Sims, Metz, Pease and Brooke elementary schools.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin ISD leaders are expected to provide an update Wednesday evening on the four elementary school campuses that were closed in 2020.

In November 2019, Austin ISD's board voted to close Sims, Metz, Pease and Brooke elementary schools. Most of the campuses were located in East Austin.

Parents and students advocated for months to keep the schools open. The board cited limited funds, enrollment, failure to meet students' needs and a history of segregation within the district as reasons for the closures.

In February 2020, AISD created "School Changes Implementation Teams" (SCITS) to help the community with the transition as students were assigned to new schools. The district's Social and Emotional Learning Team also worked to help families, teachers and students cope with the major changes.

Some parents said the upheaval caused behavioral problems, slipping grades and fear in their kids. Some called the closures racist, as the majority of students impacted were kids of color and economically disadvantaged families. In a November 2019 report, AISD's own chief equity officer argued that the closures would gravely affect under-served communities and continue racial and economic segregation.

On Wednesday night, more than two years after the board voted to close the schools and more than one year since they closed, AISD leaders will update the community on their plans for the campuses. They will also discuss two other properties that AISD plans to repurpose: the Anita Ferrales Coy Facility and the current Rosedale School campus.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m.