Austin ISD officials plan 'typical' school year for 2021-22

AISD's superintendent said there will be more face-to-face learning, but they'll pay attention to CDC guidelines and health officials' advice.

AUSTIN, Texas — The school year is quickly coming to an end, but Central Texas's largest school district, AISD, is looking ahead to the next school year. Austin ISD Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Elizalde said there will be more students learning in-person, but teachers will only teach in-person and online – never both at the same time.

"We really don't even know if we're going to be authorized to even have the option of virtual," said Elizalde. "We now know we can do the 3 feet distance safely."

Elizalde emphasizes that next year will “absolutely” look more like a typical year and face-to-face learning is vital.

“What teachers told us from the beginning, we should have believed them from the beginning, is that was going to be an impossible delivery method,” Elizalde said in a recent community meeting. “I want to be very clear – we will not be asking our teachers to do concurrent teaching.”

Masking and quarantine changes are also possible.

"We will be making adjustments to masking at least during recess and PE during outdoor time, as long as we can have students maintain some distance," said Elizalde. "The original quarantine is 14 days for individuals that were in close contact. We'll be turning that into a 10-day quarantine."

The changes are also pending any major shifts in COVID-19-related issues, but AISD officials said they're preparing in advance to stay ahead. AISD's staff and teachers have the opportunity to get vaccinated and, according to Elizalde, that gives her the confidence classrooms in the fall will look much different.

Elizalde said the district is also making curriculum changes to help students catch up, and mental health support will be embedded in lesson plans. She said if kids, teachers and staff can get through the last year, she's confident they can get through anything.

"I don't think it's going to be difficult," said Elizalde. "We're just very, very fortunate that we have super talented teachers."