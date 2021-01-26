These Austin ISD schools are frozen to transfers for 2021-22 school year

Transfer requests for the upcoming school year will be accepted starting Jan. 26, 2020, and out-of-district transfers starting Feb. 1, 2020.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, the Austin Independent School District announced that several schools will be frozen to students transferring due to enrollment exceeding capacity or construction for the 2021-22 school year.

Applications for magnet or dual language programs may still be accepted at the frozen schools.

The following schools have been listed as frozen on Austin ISD’s website:

High schools : Akins and Bowie

: Akins and Bowie Middle schools : Gorzycki, Lamar and Lively

: Gorzycki, Lamar and Lively Elementary schools: Baranoff, Cowan and Kiker

Transfer requests for the upcoming school year will be accepted starting Jan. 26 and will be received until Feb. 19.

In-district transfer requests submitted between Jan. 26 and Feb. 19 will receive equal consideration, AISD said. In-district requests received after Feb. 19 will be considered on a first-come, first-served basis.

The out-of-district transfer window opens Feb. 1 and will be processed in date and timestamp order and considered after the in-district priority and lottery requests, according to the school district.

Priority transfers, including majority-to-minority, sibling and tracking, and general transfers, will only be accepted at non-frozen schools. Priority transfers must be submitted on or before Feb. 19.

Transfers can be submitted online in the Parent Cloud, faxed to 512-414-4994 or mailed to AISD Central Office at 4000 S. IH-35 Frontage Road, Room 151, Austin, TX 78704.

More information can be found on the transfer website.