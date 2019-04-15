AUSTIN, Texas — When it comes to the future of the Austin Independent School District, leaders say they want to make community members and parents part of the decision-making process.

This week, they'll begin hosting a series of community workshops to get community input and insight on some of the proposed changes the district is currently working on.

Some of the topics that will be discussed are regarding boundary changes, school closures, consolidations and repurposing and reinventing the use of current facilities to potentially provide more options to benefit the community such as affordable housing, park, land, or recreation spaces.

With the district also potentially facing a $65 million budget deficit, there will also be plans to discuss economic development within AISD.

The workshops are expected to include a panel discussion of AISD staff, community members, planners and developers.

RELATED:

Overcrowding in schools could split a South Austin community

A bill could help balance the $65 million deficit AISD faces

Austin school district leaders listening to task force budget cut ideas

Below is a schedule of the workshops from AISD on the topics expected to be discussed as well as who the designated speakers are for each meeting:

Academics and economic Opportunity Panels

These panels focus on the district's academic priorities and responses to the changing economic landscape in Central Texas

Tuesday, April 16 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Bowie High School at 4103 W. Slaughter Ln

Wednesday, April 24 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Alternative Learning Center at 4900 Gonzales St.



Equity and School Community Benefit Panel

These panels focus on how the district can continue to meet community needs and how the reinvention process presents an opportunity to increase equity in the district.

Wednesday, April 17 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fulmore Middle School at 201 E. Mary St.

Thursday, April 25 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dobie Middle School at 1200 E. Rundberg Ln



For more information about these panels or AISD school changes, click here.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Williamson County commander reportedly urged deputies to have sex with 'Live PD' producer

7-year-old boy found dead in Lake Corpus Christi

Petition seeks to remove Chris Watts' photos of family from jail cell