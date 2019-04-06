AUSTIN, Texas — Starting Tuesday, Austin ISD will hold regional meetings to gather feedback for the school changes coming to the district.

These meetings will give all individuals interested in the changes a chance to voice their concerns.

At region-specific meetings, people can share the strengths and challenges of the region to AISD officials. AISD will use the feedback for their "School Changes Think Tank" to organize development scenario options.

Although the meetings are region-specific, all attendees are welcome to come and go at their own pace.

Just last month, the AISD Board of Trustees approved the guiding principles that will help them decide which schools will be consolidated or closed. Some of those criteria include ensuring equal access to academic programs for all students and cutting costs not directly related to teaching.

Parents and students won't find out which schools are on the list of closures until August.

Here's the full list of meetings happening this month:

• June 4 at Bedichek Middle School, 6800 Bill Hughes Road, South Central

• June 5 at Burnet Middle School, 8401 Hathaway Drive, North

• June 6 at Akins High School, 10701 S. First St., South

• June 11 at Sadler Means YWLA, 6401 N. Hampton Drive, North Central

• June 12 at Pease Elementary School, 1106 Rio Grande St., Central

For more information on the AISD school changes, click here.

