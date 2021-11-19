Austin ISD dealing with a teacher shortage

So, what is the school district doing about it?

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin ISD is addressing a shortage of teachers in the district.

During a board of trustees meeting on Nov. 18, the board said there are more job openings this year compared to last year. According to the school district, there are currently more than 120 teaching vacancies.

So what is the district doing about it? Austin ISD board members said the district is focusing on recruiting as well as retaining teachers already employed by the district.

The district is currently offering reimbursement to some teachers for alternative certification fees if they are certified in ESL (English as a Second Language)

The Austin school district is also partnering with Huston-Tillotson University to offer more Black men teaching jobs in the district.

Additionally, Austin ISD is offering $19,000 in scholarships to six paraprofessionals in the district so they can get Bachelor's degrees to teach.

Earlier this year, in February, the school board approved a $1,000 one-time bonus for part-time and full-time district employees.