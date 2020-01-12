Austin ISD high school teacher with rare heart disease denied ADA accommodations, she says

Annie Dragoo said in a Facebook post that she's suffered two cardiac arrests and her accommodations request to teach from home was denied.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is a KVUE report from October, where Mari Salazar spoke with two Austin ISD teachers worried about losing their health accommodations.

An Austin ISD high school teacher with a rare heart disease said her accommodations request to teach from home has been denied, according to a post from her personal Facebook account.

In the post, Austin High School teacher Annie Dragoo said she has had ADA accommodations for several years due to a rare heart disease and expressed that she "can't help but think that if someone with my medical history and at-risk status cannot receive accommodations to teach from home, then no one will."

Dragoo is not the first Austin ISD teacher to express concern about health accommodations with the district's new plan. KVUE's Mari Salazar spoke with two teachers in October who shared the same worries about losing their health accommodations.

In a statement responding to KVUE's story from October, the district said:

"The safety and wellbeing of all students and staff are the priorities for Austin ISD. We are committed to honoring as many accommodations as possible through the end of the fall semester. If there is a need for changes to accommodations to meet the needs of in-person learners, it will be approached on a campus-by-campus basis in collaboration with campus leadership and the employee to explore possible solutions.

"The Texas Education Agency currently requires school districts to provide on-campus instruction and we are committed to providing outstanding educational opportunities for our students. In order for our scholars to learn in a safe environment, we need our educators to support their academic, social and emotional needs on-campus in a safe and socially distant setting. We will continue to work closely with our staff and ensure extra precautions, including the installation of Plexiglas barriers in some elementary classrooms and cafeterias."

Dragoo said in her post that she provided everything the district asked her to provide. She said she has taught during the fall semester while undergoing chemotherapy, taught from the hospital and cardiac heart failure clinic and made four trips to Houston's Medical Center for special testing and surgery in the midst of the school year.

Dragoo also said her husband's accommodation request was denied, too, despite having a note from her doctor stating he could potentially bring COVID-19 back into their home, where she could be infected. She claims since Austin ISD reinforced in-person learning again, her husband has "brought home two viruses that did not affect him but made me very ill."

As of Nov. 2, Austin ISD welcomed back any students who want to return to in-person classrooms.

"It is clear that you are not concerned for your employees and would rather put many of us at risk than allow us to teach from home," Dragoo said in the post. "Why are you treating your valued employees so badly? I am only one of many teachers whose lives are at risk and offer more than a teaching unit to Austin ISD. You will be held accountable."

In November, the district announced it will temporarily transition to remote-only instruction for the week following Thanksgiving break, Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, after Travis County entered Stage 4 of its coronavirus risk-based guidelines.

KVUE has reached out to Austin ISD for comment regarding Dragoo's Facebook post.