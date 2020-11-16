x
Austin ISD increases pay rates for substitute teachers, teaching assistants

The district said it is currently accepting applications for the 2020-21 school year.

AUSTIN, Texas — As of Monday, Nov.16, Austin ISD has increased the pay for substitute teachers and teaching assistants, with a potential of $210 per day for certified teachers.

“Benefits of being a substitute teacher include the flexibility to work as many days as desired, providing instruction on a variety of subjects and working directly with students in a dynamic classroom setting,” Austin ISD said in a release.

The base rate of pay for substitute teachers is now:

  • $150 a day for permanent teacher substitutes at underperforming schools
  • $135 a day for certified substitute teachers
  • $125 for degreed substitute teachers
  • $115 for substitutes teachers with 60+ college hours

The base rate of pay for substitute teacher assistants is now:

  • $115 a day for permanent teacher assistant substitutes at underperforming schools
  • $105 a day for certified substitute teacher assistants
  • $100 for degreed substitute teacher assistants
  • $95 for substitute teacher assistants with 60+ college hours
  • $85 for substitute teacher assistants with a high school diploma/GED

The base rate increase means substitute teachers in AISD who work regularly can earn up to $210 a day.

More information about incentives, requirements and information on applying can be found on the AISD website.

